Traffic restrictions imposed in Boulevard

The Traffic Police have made elaborate arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations at Gandhi Thidal on Beach Road.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Narra Chaitanya, in a release said people with VIP passes would be allowed to enter the Beach Road through Old Distillery and Hotel Promenade junction. Vehicles carrying invitees with VIP passes coming from northern side of the town after alighting the passengers, should park on the eastern side of the Beach Road.

Those who are coming by two-wheelers should park their vehicles on Camping Street, Saint Martin Street and in Law De Lauriston Street and then proceed to the function venue through Hotel Promenade area. Visitors coming to the pandhal on the southern side of the Beach Road would be allowed to enter the function area via Bussy Street. After alighting the passengers holding VIP passes, the vehicles should be parked on the eastern side of the Beach Road opposite the Office of the ADGP.

Vehicles coming via Victor Simmonel Street would be allowed up to Suffren Street junction. Two wheelers of those participating in the events should park their vehicles on Romain Rolland Street, Rue de Caseran, Rue Surcouf and in Rue Dumas from Bussy Street towards Old Port.

No vehicle would be allowed to be parked on Saint Louis Street/Dumas Street along the stretch from Le Cafe junction towards Old Court Junction/Mahe de Labourdonnais Street. Also, vehicles would not be allowed to park on the stretch from Saint Ange Street towards Ambour Salai /Victor Simmonel Street from GH junction towards Rangapillai Street., the release said.