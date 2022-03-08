Traffic restrictions imposed for five-days

March 08, 2022

Construction work to be taken up at Anna Nagar near Indira Gandhi Square

The traffic police have imposed restrictions on movement of vehicles in the town from March 9 to 13 due to construction work at Anna Nagar near Indira Gandhi Square. Addressing a press conference here, Superintendent of Police, Traffic, North-East, C. Maran said all heavy vehicles coming from Villianur Road to Puducherry have to reach Marapalam junction and should take Point Care Street to reach the New Bus Stand. Vehicles proceeding to Villupuram should take the route via Venketasubbiya Reddiyar statue. They should take left from Marapalam junction to reach Indira Gandhi square and proceed towards Villupuram. Vehicles coming from Chennai and Tindivanam should first reach Marapalam junction and use the Point Care Street via Nellithope signal to reach the New Bus Stand area. All buses coming from Cuddalore should reach the Marapalam signal and then take Point Care Street to reach the bus stand. The Point Care Street will be made one-way lane from South to North side for heavy and light vehicles, Mr. Maran said.



