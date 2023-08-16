HamberMenu
Traffic restrictions imposed at Marapalam to facilitate construction of canal

August 16, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The traffic police have imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles from Indira Gandhi Signal to the 100 feet road from August 18-27 to facilitate construction of a canal by the Public Works Department near Chandra Petrol Pump at Marapalam junction.

As per the interim arrangements made by the traffic police, vehicles coming from Villupuram and proceedings towards Cuddalore are advised not to take right from the Indira Gandhi Signal. Instead, they should reach Point Care Signal first before taking a right towards Marapalam, and then proceed to Cuddalore.

Vehicles coming from Cuddalore will not be allowed to ply on Point Care Road.

Heavy vehicles coming from Tindivanam, ECR are advised to take the Gorimedu route — Truck Terminal-Mettupalayam-Arumbarthapuram flyover –– and then proceed to Cuddalore, the traffic police said in a release.

