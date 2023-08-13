Traffic restrictions imposed at Boulevard in Puducherry for Independence Day

August 13, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Traffic police in Puducherry have made elaborate arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations at Gandhi Thidal on Beach Road.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Brijendra Kumar Yadav, in a release, said people with VIP passes would be allowed to enter the Beach Road through Old Distillery and Hotel Promenade junction. Vehicles carrying invitees with VIP passes coming from the northern side of the town after alighting the passengers should park on the eastern side of Beach Road.

Those who are coming by two-wheelers should park their vehicles on Campaing Street, Saint Martin Street, and Law De Lauriston Street and then reach the function venue via Hotel Promenade.

Visitors coming to the venue on the southern side of Beach Road would be allowed to enter the function area via Bussy Street. After alighting the passengers holding VIP passes, the cars should be parked on the eastern side of Beach Road opposite the office of the Additional Director General of Police.

Vehicles coming via Victor Simonel Street would be allowed up to Suffren Street junction. People coming on two-wheelers should park their vehicles on Romain Rolland Street, Caseran Street, Surcouf Street, and Dumas Street from Bussy Street towards Old Port.

No vehicle would be allowed to be parked on Saint Louis Street / Dumas Street along the stretch from Le Cafe junction towards Old Court junction / Mahe de Labourdonnais Street. Also, vehicles would not be allowed to park on the stretch from Saint Ange Street towards Ambour Salai / Victor Simonel Street from GH junction towards Rangapillai Street, the release said.

