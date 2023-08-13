HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic restrictions imposed at Boulevard in Puducherry for Independence Day

August 13, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Traffic police in Puducherry have made elaborate arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations at Gandhi Thidal on Beach Road.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Brijendra Kumar Yadav, in a release, said people with VIP passes would be allowed to enter the Beach Road through Old Distillery and Hotel Promenade junction. Vehicles carrying invitees with VIP passes coming from the northern side of the town after alighting the passengers should park on the eastern side of Beach Road.

Those who are coming by two-wheelers should park their vehicles on Campaing Street, Saint Martin Street, and Law De Lauriston Street and then reach the function venue via Hotel Promenade.

Visitors coming to the venue on the southern side of Beach Road would be allowed to enter the function area via Bussy Street. After alighting the passengers holding VIP passes, the cars should be parked on the eastern side of Beach Road opposite the office of the Additional Director General of Police.

Vehicles coming via Victor Simonel Street would be allowed up to Suffren Street junction. People coming on two-wheelers should park their vehicles on Romain Rolland Street, Caseran Street, Surcouf Street, and Dumas Street from Bussy Street towards Old Port.

No vehicle would be allowed to be parked on Saint Louis Street / Dumas Street along the stretch from Le Cafe junction towards Old Court junction / Mahe de Labourdonnais Street. Also, vehicles would not be allowed to park on the stretch from Saint Ange Street towards Ambour Salai / Victor Simonel Street from GH junction towards Rangapillai Street, the release said.

Related Topics

Puducherry

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.