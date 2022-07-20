Puducherry

Traffic regulations imposed on Friday

The traffic police have imposed certain changes on flow of vehicles on Puducherry-Cuddalore Road on Friday for the smooth conduct of Sedal festival of Arulmighu Nagamuthu Mariamman near Nainarmandapam.

Vehicles proceeding towards Cuddalore should take Indira Gandhi Square-Villianur-Karikalampakkam-Abishegapakkam-Thavalakuppam stretch. Similarly, vehicles coming towards town from Cuddalore should take the Abishegapakkam, Villianur and Indira Gandhi Square stretch, Superintendent of Police (North-East), Traffic, C. Maran said in a release.


