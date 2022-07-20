Traffic regulations imposed on Friday
The traffic police have imposed certain changes on flow of vehicles on Puducherry-Cuddalore Road on Friday for the smooth conduct of Sedal festival of Arulmighu Nagamuthu Mariamman near Nainarmandapam.
Vehicles proceeding towards Cuddalore should take Indira Gandhi Square-Villianur-Karikalampakkam-Abishegapakkam-Thavalakuppam stretch. Similarly, vehicles coming towards town from Cuddalore should take the Abishegapakkam, Villianur and Indira Gandhi Square stretch, Superintendent of Police (North-East), Traffic, C. Maran said in a release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.