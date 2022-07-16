Traffic police working with PWD, LAD to ease congestion: ADGP

Structural changes to be brought-in in signals and traffic hotspots in the town: ADGP

Structural changes to be brought-in in signals and traffic hotspots in the town: ADGP

The traffic police will work in close co-ordination with the Public Works and Local Administration Departments to provide structural changes in signals and traffic hotspots in the town and suburban areas.

Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan said the department was working with the PWD and the LAD to bring about certain changes in traffic signals to address overcrowding of vehicles.

Mr. Mohan, who carried out an inspection of traffic signals and hotspots on Friday, said the department was also working with the PWD to bring about civil engineering changes near traffic hotspots.

The PWD and LAD are briefed on the requirements of the traffic police, he said adding that both the departments are working to find a long lasting solution. The recent accidents involving two-wheeler riders are a matter of serious concern, he noted.

“We are evolving a detailed plan to address the issue of traffic congestion and bring down accidents. Steps are also being taken to rectify defects in automatic signals in certain areas of the town,” he told The Hindu.