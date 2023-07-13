Traffic problem continues to haunt road users on Kamaraj Salai

July 13, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The efforts of the law enforcers to ease traffic congestion on Kamaraj Salai near the Rajiv Gandhi Signal by posting more traffic police personnel have not yielded the desired results.

Vehicles continue to get stuck on the stretch near Government Petrol Pump near the signal because of the diversion towards Kokku Park. The traffic police have stopped vehicles from entering Kamaraj Salai at Kokku Park. Instead, vehicles coming from ECR are allowed to reach Kamaraj Salai by taking the free left at Rajiv Gandhi Signal.

Even after enforcing the diversions, the movement of vehicles, especially at weekends, has become difficult on the stretch from Government Petrol Pump to Rajiv Gandhi Signal.

“In the recent days, there has always been deployment of traffic police at Kokku Park and on the junction where vehicles take the right turn from Kamaraj Salai to Kokku Park. But it is inadequate to deal with the heavy flow of vehicles at peak hours. The snarls on the stretch are routine during evening hours at weekends. During the recent rain, chaos prevailed in the area,” said R. Raghu Chandran, a resident.

The traffic police said the traffic along the route could not be managed merely with manpower. A detailed study must be done in the area, said a policeman. The problem was not confined to the stretch. There are several other roads which need better engineering for a smooth flow of vehicles and preventing accidents, he said further.

The traffic police have requested the Road Safety Committee to constitute an expert committee to suggest road engineering work in the town. They have suggested a detailed study at 24 junctions, including Anna Square, C.V. Road, Pointcare, Saram, Ajantha, Ezhaimariamman Koil, Marapalam, Murungapakkam, JIPMER, Latha Steel, Maduvapet and Sivaji Square.

Traffic engineering has become very important in the town, given the narrow roads and the growing number of vehicles. A study conducted by the traffic police last year found more than 3 lakh vehicles entering the Boulevard at weekends. Of the total vehicles entering the town, around 20,000 were found to be four-wheelers.

“We need to have long-term measures for managing the growing traffic. But we need to evolve a scientific traffic management plan for the town as an immediate measure. The traffic engineering work done near the bridge at Murungapakkam and Avvai Thidal has yielded good results. Similar efforts should be made,” said a police officer.