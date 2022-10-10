Traffic police stress on wearing helmets as most accident cases involve two-wheeler riders

Holding placards, the traffic police personnel on Monday organised an awareness campaign on the need for wearing helmets at Raja Theatre junction in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The recent decision of the traffic police to launch a campaign to promote wearing of helmets was triggered by the huge number of two-wheelers involved in accidents of late in the Union Territory.

Data with the police reveal that more than half of the total accident cases reported in the region involved two-wheelers. Of the 1,013 accident cases reported in Puducherry region in 2021, mishaps involving two-wheelers accounted to 580.

Fatalities as a result of two-wheeler accidents in the year was 107. Another 191 people sustained grievous injuries. So far this year, 501 two-wheeler riders met with some kind of mishaps in the region. Two-wheeler accidents, till September this year, took the lives of 92 persons. As many as 215 people sustained grievous injuries in bike accidents, according to data. In 2019 and 2020 as well, around 60% of the total accidents reported involved two-wheeler riders.

A micro-analysis of accident cases reported in 2020 by the traffic police show that 10 cases involved under-age riders. The accidents resulted in 3 fatalities and 12 injuries. The analysis also revealed that the maximum number of two-wheeler accidents occurred on Puducherry - Villupuram Road and the stretch from Ariankuppam to Thavalakuppam Road.

“The death of so many people is a cause for great concern. Medical experts say many deaths could have been averted if riders had worn helmets. And there is a rule to make helmets compulsory. At the recently held Road Safety Council meeting, we have asked the concerned departments to create an awareness programme before making helmets compulsory,” said a government official.

G. Rajaraman, Head of the Department of Neurosurgery, Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital, said the hospital per day gets around 10 to 15 men and 5 to 6 women for treatment related to motorbike accidents. Number of accident victims would be more during weekends and festival time, he said.

“Those who were wearing helmet suffered minor head injuries and mostly recovered in a week. People without helmet sustained serious head injuries and their prognosis was bad. It also resulted in deaths in some cases,” the surgeon said.

Karnam, Head of Emergency Medicine, Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, said police could only bring in rules but it was the duty of the public to follow them. “What we need to make our citizens understand is that there is no point in cheating the police. In the end, it’s the rider who suffers. It has been found that riders who wear helmets have lesser degree of head injuries as compared to those who don’t wear helmets,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Narra Chaitanya, said only with people’s participation the roads in Puducherry could be made safe. “Wearing of helmet is mandatory as per law. If parents indulge in traffic violations, children tend to believe that law breaking is not looked down upon. In this way, parents are endangering their children’s life and future. Respect for law must begin at home,” he noted.

The Traffic Police, East, on Monday continued with the awareness programmes on helmet. Holding placards carrying messages on the importance of wearing helmet, police personnel held programmes at Raja Theatre and Odiansalai junction.