Traffic police recommend suspension of around 26,000 licences for not wearing helmet

September 23, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Around 26,000 two-wheeler riders in Puducherry could face suspension of their licence following the recommendation of traffic police to the Transport Department to initiate punitive action against those booked for violating helmet rule.

Explaining the steps taken by the police to implement helmet rule in the Union Territory, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Brijendra Kumar Yadav on Saturday told media persons that the law enforcement agency has provided details of 26,000 two-wheeler riders to the Transport Department for initiating steps to suspend their licence for not wearing helmet.

The recommendation, he said, was made under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for not wearing helmet. “We have issued challans to around 46,000 two-wheeler riders in Puducherry for not wearing helmet. Of the total number of people booked for violating the rule, we have recommended suspension of licence of around 26,000 two-wheeler riders. This is as per the provisions of the MV Act,” Mr. Yadav said.

Stating that there is a small change in the attitude among two-wheeler riders in favour of wearing the protective head gear while riding, the SSP said “more people have started wearing the helmet. Our endeavour is to see that all two-wheeler riders wear the safety gear. We will also enforce the rule strictly by going even to the extent of disqualifying a person from holding the licence,” he said.

Once disqualified, Mr. Yadav said, the person would find it difficult to obtain a fresh licence. He or she has to go through the entire process of re-applying and obtaining a fresh licence. He also announced the use of speed guns by the traffic police to check over-speeding in Puducherry.