ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic police launch helmet awareness campaign

Published - July 27, 2024 11:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic police giving away flowers to a two-wheeler user for wearing a helmet and abiding by the rules.

The traffic police have launched a week-long campaign to create awareness among two-wheeler riders on the importance of wearing a helmet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Praveen Kumar Tripathi said police personnel, as part of the campaign, will distribute flowers and chocolates to those two-wheeler riders wearing a helmet.

“The idea is to encourage and motivate two-wheeler users to wear a helmet for their personal safety. The campaign is part of the larger road safety objectives,” he said. The SSP said the public can reach out to the traffic police on their X handle, @PondyTraffic, to raise any complaints/suggestions.

The campaign will go on till July 31, a press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US