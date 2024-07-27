Traffic police launch helmet awareness campaign

The traffic police have launched a week-long campaign to create awareness among two-wheeler riders on the importance of wearing a helmet.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Praveen Kumar Tripathi said police personnel, as part of the campaign, will distribute flowers and chocolates to those two-wheeler riders wearing a helmet.

“The idea is to encourage and motivate two-wheeler users to wear a helmet for their personal safety. The campaign is part of the larger road safety objectives,” he said. The SSP said the public can reach out to the traffic police on their X handle, @PondyTraffic, to raise any complaints/suggestions.

The campaign will go on till July 31, a press release said.