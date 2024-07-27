GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic police launch helmet awareness campaign

Published - July 27, 2024 11:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic police giving away flowers to a two-wheeler user for wearing a helmet and abiding by the rules.

Traffic police giving away flowers to a two-wheeler user for wearing a helmet and abiding by the rules.

The traffic police have launched a week-long campaign to create awareness among two-wheeler riders on the importance of wearing a helmet.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Praveen Kumar Tripathi said police personnel, as part of the campaign, will distribute flowers and chocolates to those two-wheeler riders wearing a helmet.

“The idea is to encourage and motivate two-wheeler users to wear a helmet for their personal safety. The campaign is part of the larger road safety objectives,” he said. The SSP said the public can reach out to the traffic police on their X handle, @PondyTraffic, to raise any complaints/suggestions.

The campaign will go on till July 31, a press release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.