Traffic police intensifies awareness drive on wearing helmets

Traffic police personnel organised awareness programmes at Petit Seminaire Higher Secondary School, Government Higher Secondary School at Kirumampakkam and among road users in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Traffic police have intensified the drive to create awareness on making helmets mandatory in the Union Territory.

The decision to intensify the awareness programmes was taken after a recent meeting of the Road Safety Council headed by the Chief Minister, N. Rangasamy.

At the meeting, the traffic police had made a detailed presentation on accidents in the Union Territory. In the wake of the growing number of accidents involving two-wheeler riders, traffic enforcers briefed the government on the need to create more awareness on wearing helmets. Around 107 fatal accidents involving two-wheeler riders have occurred in Puducherry during 2021 alone, a senior official told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the meeting, awareness programmes were held at Petit Seminaire Higher Secondary School, Government Higher Secondary School at Kirumampakkam and among road users. Meetings were also held with shop owners on Jawaharlal Nehru Street and managers of insurance companies, the police said.

Another meeting was held with owners of two-wheeler rental firms for providing helmets to tourists who hire motorbikes on daily basis, he added.

“We will continue with traffic awareness programmes giving thrust to helmet wearing. People should voluntarily come forward to wear the head gear considering their own safety,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Narra Chaitanya.

The government in the past had made several attempts to make helmets compulsory for two-wheeler riders but aborted the move half-way following resistance from a section of the elected representatives.