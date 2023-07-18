ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic police in U.T. conduct drive against violations by vehicle-users

July 18, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic police issuing warning to vendors encroaching pedestrian pathways near Karuvadikuppam in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Traffic Police in the Union Territory on Tuesday conducted a drive against violations by vehicle-users and to clear roadside encroachments.

During a special vehicle check near Sivaji Statue here, the traffic police issued a warning to transport vehicles that did not follow rules. The bus drivers were asked to stop at the allotted bays to pick up and alight passengers.

The police warned the vendors operating in Karuvadikuppam against selling their products by encroaching pedestrian pathways. They were asked not to obstruct the free movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar drive was conducted on Kamaraj Salai against vendors for creating traffic bottlenecks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US