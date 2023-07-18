HamberMenu
Traffic police in U.T. conduct drive against violations by vehicle-users

July 18, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic police issuing warning to vendors encroaching pedestrian pathways near Karuvadikuppam in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Traffic police issuing warning to vendors encroaching pedestrian pathways near Karuvadikuppam in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Traffic Police in the Union Territory on Tuesday conducted a drive against violations by vehicle-users and to clear roadside encroachments.

During a special vehicle check near Sivaji Statue here, the traffic police issued a warning to transport vehicles that did not follow rules. The bus drivers were asked to stop at the allotted bays to pick up and alight passengers.

The police warned the vendors operating in Karuvadikuppam against selling their products by encroaching pedestrian pathways. They were asked not to obstruct the free movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

A similar drive was conducted on Kamaraj Salai against vendors for creating traffic bottlenecks.

