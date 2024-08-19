Traffic police embark on plan to undertake ITMS in Puducherry

Vehicular movement along busy stretches will see a marked improvement with traffic police embarking on a plan to set up the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Puducherry.

Work has begun for the installation of 20 smart signals with Automatic Number-Plate Recognition and Red-Light Violation Detection cameras in the town and suburban areas.

The ITMS would be set up at prominent junctions such as the Indira Gandhi Square, Rajiv Gandhi Square, Shivaji Statue junction, Anna Statue junction, Raja Theatre junction, Nellithope, Marapalam junction, Moolakulam junction and Saram.

Around 175 cameras would also be installed in town as part of traffic and law and order management, an officer said. “We have started the basic civil works. The installation of the high-tech signalling system would help in regulating traffic in a more systematic manner, especially during weekends when traffic is at its peak. It will also help us detect traffic violation. The work will be completed in the next two to three months,” he said.

A Command and Control Centre would also be set up for real-time monitoring of traffic in the town and suburbs, he said adding that the automation would lessen the burden on police personnel.

“Now, except for the automatic signals at Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi squares, they are rarely in use. Most sections of the busy stretches in the town and suburban areas are manned physically by the police. It is a herculean task to regulate traffic during weekends. The ITMS would ease pressure on the police, who can then be redeployed for streamlining parking and traffic,” said a police officer.

