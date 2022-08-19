Traffic police drive against air horn to continue

Case filed against owners of 11 private buses for using air horn

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 19, 2022 19:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The traffic police have decided to continue with the drive against use of air horn by private buses and minors riding two-wheelers. 

Superintendent of Police, Traffic, C. Maran, in a release said, cases were registered against owners of 11 private buses for using air horn during a vehicle check on Thursday evening. Cases were also booked against owners of two motorbikes for allowing their wards to ride the vehicles. He said the drive against use of air horn and minors riding two-wheeler would continue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app