Traffic police drive against air horn to continue

Case filed against owners of 11 private buses for using air horn

Case filed against owners of 11 private buses for using air horn

The traffic police have decided to continue with the drive against use of air horn by private buses and minors riding two-wheelers.

Superintendent of Police, Traffic, C. Maran, in a release said, cases were registered against owners of 11 private buses for using air horn during a vehicle check on Thursday evening. Cases were also booked against owners of two motorbikes for allowing their wards to ride the vehicles. He said the drive against use of air horn and minors riding two-wheeler would continue.