Traffic police begin using speed guns to check reckless driving in Puducherry

September 02, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Home Department has procured five speed guns for the use of traffic police to enforce strict adherence to the prescribed speed limits on main arterial roads. A notification was issued prescribing maximum speed limit on main roads a few years ago

The Hindu Bureau

The Traffic Police have started using speed guns to crack down on overspeeding vehicles in Puducherry on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

In a move to ensure safety of road users and prevent accidents, the traffic police have started using speed guns to check reckless driving in the town and outskirts. The Home Department has procured five speed guns for the use of traffic police to enforce strict adherence to the prescribed speed limits on main arterial roads.

Superintendent of Police, Traffic, C. Maran said the force was not having technological support to monitor over speeding of vehicles. Now, the department has purchased speed guns to check over speeding. The guns would be used to check speed and those vehicles found over speeding would be penalised, he added.

“With the use of wi-fi and bluetooth technology, speed guns could record photos of high-speeding vehicles on a particular stretch. Traffic policemen will be deployed in arterial roads with these guns to check reckless driving. A few years ago, a notification was issued prescribing maximum speed limit on main roads,” he said.

As per the notification, the maximum speed limit on Goubert Avenue (Beach Road from Old Distillery to Park Guest House junction) was fixed at 20 km and in the town area falling within Boulevard namely Sardar Vallabai Patel Salai, Subbiah Salai, Beach Road and Anna Salai on the north, south, east and west respectively, the speed limit has been fixed at 30 km.

The speed limit on Cuddalore Road from Vengetta Subba Reddiyar Square to Ariyankuppam bridge has been fixed at 30 km, Ariyankuppam Bridge to Mullodai at 50 km, NH 32 Road from Beach road to Ariyankuppam Bridge, Villianur at 30 km, entire stretch of Kamaraj Salai from Pattanikadai junction to Gorimedu border at 30 km and Vazhudavur Road from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Iyyankuttipalayam, Ponlait at 30 km.

