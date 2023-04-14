Traffic measures in place in Puducherry for long weekend, to help prevent congestion

April 14, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In anticipation of high tourist influx and the movement of residents due to the extended holidays this weekend, the Puducherry traffic police have put in place temporary traffic measures till Sunday, to reduce congestion in the city.

As part of the traffic arrangements to avoid traffic congestion at major roads and junction, all types of vehicles coming to the Beach will need to park at the Old Port parking place. Besides, the public/tourists will also be allowed to park their two-wheelers and cars on one side of the following streets in and around the French Quarter to access Beach Road.

C. Maran, Superintendent of Police, Traffic (North East) said the designated streets for parking are :Rue Lally Tollendal, Rue Surcouf, Rue Des Bassyins de Richemont, Rue Caserne, Rue Dupuy, Rue du Bazaar Saint Laurent, Rue Saint Gilles, Rue Romain Rolland, Rue de La Marine, Rue Labourdonnais, Rue Law de Lauriston and Rue Suffren.

The police have prohibited parking of vehicles at Rue Saint Louis Street and Rue Dumas Street. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to park at Subbiah Salai. Vehicles will be allowed to park on one side of Gingee Salai and Ambour Salai in between Sonampalayam to S.V. Patel Salai.

If there is no availability of parking space, no vehicle will be allowed inside the Heritage Town from Sonamapalayam Junction, Bussy-Gingee Salai Junction and S.V.Patel Salai.

The police have sought the cooperation of the general public, tourists and road users for these temporary traffic arrangements.