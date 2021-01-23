Traffic goes haywire at Indira Gandhi Square

In the absence of any alternate traffic arrangement or the presence of adequate police forces, the gathering of a large number of BJP cadre to protest against the Congress government caused inconvenience to vehicle users at Indira Gandhi Square.
Traffic went haywire at the busy junction on Friday with party workers standing in the middle of the road raising slogans against the Congress government and burning the manifesto of the ruling party to protest against the non-implementation of poll promises.
With just a handful of constabulary to regulate vehicle movement, traffic came to a standstill at the junction. Vehicular movement got affected for more than 30 minutes till the agitation ended.
Protesters burn materials
“Either the police should have made prior arrangements or adequate force should have been deployed to regulate traffic movement. It is baffling to see people burning materials on the road,” said an employee of a nearby bank.
Traffic movement was chaotic during the peak time, he added, urging the police to take effective steps during such protests.
