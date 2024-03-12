Traffic diversion in view of ROB work at Kandamangalam

March 12, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Transport Department has urged stage carriers to adhere to traffic diversions in view of the construction of a Bowstring steel girder road over bridge (ROB) at Kandamangalam on the Puducherry-Villupuram section of NH 45A.

Transport Commissioner A.S. Sivakumar said outbound vehicles from Puducherry to Villupuram should take a detour via Sivaranthagam, Keezhur, Mandagapattu, and Thirubhuvanai. Similarly, vehicles heading from Villupuram to Puducherry should take a detour via Madagadipet, Vadhanur, Pathukannu, and Villianur.

As a result, the stage carriages from Puducherry to Villupuram will have to travel an additional six kilometres, and there will also be a proportionate increase in fare for buses from Puducherry to Villupuram, he said.

