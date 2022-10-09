Traffic discipline, better road engineering key to cutting accident cases further, say road users

A data analysis reveals that a majority of the accidents occurred on National Highways, State Highways, intersections and curved sections. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Road users and traffic rule enforcers want appropriate road engineering technologies in place to reduce the number of accidents in the Union Territory.

Though the number of accidents has come down drastically in the last four years, the National Highways, the State Highways, junctions and curved sections pose a major challenge to the traffic police in keeping accidents at bay.

Statistics available with the Traffic Department reveal that the number of accidents, including fatal ones, has gone down in the last three to four years. It has declined from 1,669 accidents in 2017 to 1,614 in 2018; 1,408 in 2019; 968 in 2020; and 1,013 in 2021. Till August this year, the Union Territory has seen 734 accidents, including 82 fatal cases, 284 cases involving grievous injuries and 341 cases involving simple injuries.

“The steep decline in accident cases witnessed in 2020 could be due to COVID-19 restrictions. But an analysis reveals a declining trend. There is tremendous scope for further reduction in cases if we inculcate more self-discipline in all kinds of vehicle users, introduce better road engineering methods and impose a hefty fine on violators,” an official in the Transport Department said.

A data analysis reveals that a majority of the accidents occurred on National Highways, State Highways, intersections and curved sections, warranting better traffic management and use of appropriate technologies at these sites. For example, of the 968 road accidents reported in 2020, 472 took place on National Highways and 173 on State Highways. The highest number of accidents was on NH 45A, followed by NH32 and NH 332.

Junctions remain a major challenge to traffic management. In 2020, 426 accidents occurred at junctions - 44% of the total of 968 accidents - and resulted in 75 fatalities.

While 165 accidents, including 21 fatalities, occurred on T-junctions (a junction in which one road joins another at right angle, but they do not cross each other) in 2021, 82 accidents, including 15 fatalities, were reported on junctions where four lanes meet. Also, 71 accidents were reported from roundabout junctions. Two-wheeler riders were the most vulnerable. During 2021, 78 two-wheeler riders met with accidents at T-junctions, 39 at four-arm roads and 32 at roundabout junctions, data revealed.

Interestingly, of the 426 accidents that occurred at junctions, 134 took place on stretches having traffic lights and other traffic control measures. Around 290 accidents were reported on junctions having no traffic control systems in place.

“Many of these cases could have been avoided if the vehicle users followed self-discipline while behind the wheel. If people avoid speeding and casual driving and follow line discipline and other rules, many of these accidents could have been prevented. So, what we need is more awareness on safe driving and better road engineering. The traffic police should play a more active role in creating awareness, especially among the youth and heavy vehicle drivers,” G. Ravichandran, a resident of Brindavan, said.

He said the traffic volume had increased tremendously in the last 10 years. There was scope for improving the road condition. More importantly, the police should come down heavily on those violating traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police Narra Chaitanya said the traffic police have already taken up with the agencies concerned, including the Public Works Department, the need to carry out road improvement works to prevent accidents.

As many as 49 places have been identified as ‘Black Spots’ (accident-prone areas) in Puducherry alone. The maximum number of Black Spots are in the North traffic region.

Based on an analysis of the accidents reported in 2017, 2018 and 2019, he said 11 fatalities and 19 injuries were reported on the stretch from CV Road to Marapalam junction. Twelve fatalities and 18 injuries were reported on the CV Road-Point Care Signal stretch; 15 fatalities and 17 injuries were reported on the stretch from Thavalakuppam junction to Poornankuppam; and 18 fatalities and 12 injuries were reported on the stretch from MDR Mahal, Kannikoyil to HP Petrol bunk, Mullodai, he said.

“We are carrying out awareness programmes to bring in some sort of self-discipline among those using vehicles, especially two-wheelers. Awareness on traffic rules will certainly help in bringing down accidents. Wearing helmets could bring down fatal accidents to a great extent. The department will pursue the matter with the government to bring structural and design changes wherever necessary,” the SSP said.