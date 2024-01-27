Traffic curbs in Puducherry for Vice-President’s visit

January 27, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry police have imposed traffic restrictions in view of Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar’s visit to the Union Territory.

The Airport Road in Lawspet will be cordoned off between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. today, and from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. tomorrow. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic, Narra Chaitanya, no vehicles will be allowed to ply on the route during the movement of the Vice-President’s carcade. All types of heavy vehicles, including route buses, headed towards Puducherry from the East Coast Road, will be diverted from Kilputhupattu Iyyanarappan Temple area.

Mr. Dhankar is scheduled to interact with students at Pondicherry University on the theme, “Viksit Bharat @ 2047”, at 6.45 p.m. today.

After the event, the Vice-President will be staying at the Judicial Officers Guest House on Beach Road. No vehicles will be allowed to ply or park on the stretch of the road - from Gingee Salai to Bussy Street, between 1 p.m. (today) and 8 a.m. (tomorrow).

The SSP said the following areas will be vehicle-free zones today: Beach Road (Goubert Avenue), Dumas Street, St. Louis Street, the stretch of Bussy Street from Ambour Salai to Beach Road, the stretch of Jawaharlal Nehru Street from Ambour Salai to St. Louis, the stretch of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Kovil Street from Rangapillai Street to Dupuy Street, and the stretch of Francois Martin Street to Rangapillai Street.

Drones will not be allowed to be flown at the event venue.

Mr. Dhankar is scheduled to leave to Chidambaram on Monday morning.