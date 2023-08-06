Traffic curbs in Puducherry for President’s two-day visit

August 06, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry police have imposed certain traffic restrictions in connection with the visit of President Droupadi Murmu on August 7 and 8.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said heavy vehicles, including route buses and school buses, will not be allowed on the Airport Road from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on August 7 and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on August 8.

All heavy vehicles plying from Tindivanam bypass road are requested to use the Truck Terminal Road towards Mettupalayam-Gundusalai-Villupuram Road junction from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and proceed further. Similarly, heavy vehicles plying from the East Coast Road will be diverted at the Puthupattu Ayanarappan temple junction from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

Other light commercial vehicles plying from ECR towards Rajiv Gandhi Square are requested to take the right at Samipillaithottam and proceed via Lawspet Main Road-College Road-Navarkulam Road and proceed further from the Gorimedu border.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles will not be allowed on the 100-feet road-Marappalam junction from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and will be diverted at Indira Gandhi Square towards Villupuram-Villianur Road. Similarly, vehicles will not be allowed to ply from Cuddalore Road towards Bussy Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. They will be diverted at Nellithope junction towards Thiruvalluvar Salai.

Vehicles plying from ECR towards Anna Salai will be diverted through 45-feet Road, Kamaraj Salai, and Thiruvalluvar Salai. Vehicles coming from Anna Salai towards Odiansalai will be diverted at Pattanikadai junction towards Kamaraj Salai-Thiruvalluvar Salai-Nellithope between 3 p.m. to 7.00 p.m.

Vehicles entering Puducherry from Cuddalore will not be allowed to enter via Mudaliarpet. Such vehicles will be diverted at Marappalam junction towards 100-feet-road and Indira Gandhi Square. Heavy vehicles coming from Cuddalore to Puducherry will be diverted at Kannikovil junction. They will be diverted through Bahour-Aranganoor-Karikalampakkam-Uruvaiyar-Villianur-Moolakulam-Puducherry to reach their destination.

Vehicles plying from Villianur towards Murungampakkam junction will be diverted at Kottaimedu junction. These vehicles will be diverted through Uruvaiyar-Karikalampakkam-Bahour to reach their destination.

Vehicles plying from Karikalampakkam to Thavalakuppam will be diverted at Karikalampakkam junction either towards Bahour or Uruvaiyar-Villianur to reach their destination.

The police have advised people who need to travel through Airport Road, Cuddalore Road, East Coast Road, and Bussy Street in Puducherry city limits during the above timings to plan their journey accordingly.

The SSP said Beach Road (Goubert Avenue), Dumas Street, St. Louis Street, the stretch of Bussy Street from Ambour Salai to Beach Road, the stretch of Jawaharlal Nehru Street from Ambour Salai to St. Louis, the stretch of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Kovil Street from Rangapillai Street to Dupuy Street and the stretch of Francois Martin Street to Rangapillai Street had been declared as vehicle-free zone on Monday. No drones will be allowed to be flown at the venue of the functions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.