Traffic curbs in place for Masi Magam festival

February 23, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A police officer making arrangements for vehicles ahead of the Masi Magam festival at Vaithikuppam in Puducherry.

| Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The police have imposed traffic regulations in certain sectors of the city to ease congestion during the Masi Magam festival on Saturday.

According to a press note from the Traffic Police (North-East), traffic restrictions would be in place on main roads and Muthialpet areas in view of devotees from across Puducherry and Tamil Nadu thronging the Vaithikuppam and Kurussukupam seashore for the theerthavari ceremonies.

Accordingly, all types of HMV/LMV/autorickshaws/route buses/town buses (barring two-wheelers) are restricted entry from Ajanta Junction, MG Road, to Ezhaimariamman Koil in Muthlalpet. Vehicles coming from Kalapet to the city will be diverted at Shivaji Statue.

Likewise, buses/heavy vehicles proceeding from New Bus Stand towards Chennai via ECR will have to take a U-Turn at Venkata Subba Statue, and proceed along the Maraimalai Salai, Indira Gandhi Square, Rajiv Gandhi Square, and Shivaji Statue to reach Kalapet or continue to Chennai.

Devotees and the public arriving to participate in the festival are requested to park their vehicles only on the southern side of the streets between Gingee Salai and Saint Louis Street, including Peremal Koil Sreet, Belcombe Street, Lally Tollendal Street, Richmond Street, Dubey Street, and Saint Gilles Street.

Parking of vehicles is allowed only on the southern side of the roads between Mission Street and Ambour Salai, including Perumal Koil Street, Muthumariamman Koil Street, Easwaran Koil Street, Kamatchiamman Street, and Aurobindo Street, the police said.

