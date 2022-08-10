Traffic ban on Vallalar Salai for five days

August 10, 2022 22:57 IST

‘Certain regulations have been introduced till Aug. 15’

The plying of vehicles on Vallalar Salai (45 Ft Road) is prohibited for five days with effect from Thursday, in connection with the construction of a bridge by the PWD near Jeeva Nagar.

C. Maran, Traffic SP (North-East), said in a press note that certain traffic regulations had been introduced for vehicles till August 15 on the route. Accordingly, buses/heavy vehicles coming from ECR towards Puducherry Bus Stand have to take left at Ajantha Junction towards S.V. Patel Salai-Gingee Salai-Sonampalayam Junction-Old Bus Stand to reach New Bus Stand.

Likewise, the buses/heavy vehicles proceedings towards ECR from Puducherry Bus Stand shall take a u-turn at Venkata Subba Reddiar Statue- M.M. Salai- Nellithope- Indira Gandhi Square- Rajiv Gandhi Square, and reach ECR.

School and college buses too have to follow the temporary traffic arrangements. Police have appealed to the public to cooperate with the temporary traffic arrangements.

In addition to detour signage, traffic police will help reroute other classes of vehicles, an officer said.