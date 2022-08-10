Puducherry

Traffic ban on Vallalar Salai for five days

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 10, 2022 22:57 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 22:57 IST

The plying of vehicles on Vallalar Salai (45 Ft Road) is prohibited for five days with effect from Thursday, in connection with the construction of a bridge by the PWD near Jeeva Nagar.

C. Maran, Traffic SP (North-East), said in a press note that certain traffic regulations had been introduced for vehicles till August 15 on the route. Accordingly, buses/heavy vehicles coming from ECR towards Puducherry Bus Stand have to take left at Ajantha Junction towards S.V. Patel Salai-Gingee Salai-Sonampalayam Junction-Old Bus Stand to reach New Bus Stand.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Likewise, the buses/heavy vehicles proceedings towards ECR from Puducherry Bus Stand shall take a u-turn at Venkata Subba Reddiar Statue- M.M. Salai- Nellithope- Indira Gandhi Square- Rajiv Gandhi Square, and reach ECR.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

School and college buses too have to follow the temporary traffic arrangements. Police have appealed to the public to cooperate with the temporary traffic arrangements.

In addition to detour signage, traffic police will help reroute other classes of vehicles, an officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...