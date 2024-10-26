Traffic arrangements in place for shopping ahead of Deepavali festival

The police have come out with certain measures to regulate traffic as part of crowd management during shopping ahead of Deepavali festival.

Vehicles other than two-wheelers will not be allowed to ply on the stretches along S.S. Pillai Road, Bharathi Street and M.G. Road between Chetty Street and Needrajappayar Street from 9. 30 a.m. Parking of two-wheelers will be allowed only at Old Jail Complex and J.N. Street.

The owners and employees of business establishments in the town / market area are directed to refrain from parking two-wheelers in front of their shops. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply on Anna Salai between Anna Square and 45 Feet Road Junction and also on Kamaraj Salai from Pattanikadai Junction to GRT Junction, Superintendent of Police, Traffic, North- East, N. Selvam said in a release.

The police have deployed around 200 traffic personnel and 70 college students to manage traffic in the town.