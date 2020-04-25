Trading of agricultre produce picking up

The agriculture sector is slowly coming out of the lockdown restrictions in the Union Territory with trading of paddy and pulses picking up in the regulated markets.

Ever since the territorial administration eased restrictions for the farm sector a week ago, the arrival of paddy and pulses at the Regulated Market Committee yards at Thattanchavady, Koonichempet, Madagadipet, Maducarai, Karayamputhur and Kanniakoil has gone up.

According to the Director of Agriculture Balagandhi, trading had picked up in the markets in the last two or three days. On Friday, the markets traded a quantum of 460 tonnes of farm produce such as paddy, pulses, oilseeds and chilli. In the first few days, the quantum of arrival has been in the range of 200 to 300 tonnes.

The arrival of vegetables at Uzhavar Shandai had steadily increased. On an average, 15 or 20 tonnes of locally produced vegetables such as Avara Kayi (field beans), bitter gourd, snake gourd, ridge gourd, lady’s finger and spinach varieties reached these markets.

“Farmers have brought to the markets more than 500 tonnes of vegetables. We have issued 175 passes to farmers for bringing vegetables on a daily basis to the markets. Besides, e-passes were issued to farmers who want to take their products outside Union Territory,” Mr. Balagandhi said. The department had allowed 70 loads of sugarcane to be taken to the crushing units in Tamil Nadu, he said.

On preparations for upcoming paddy cultivation season, he said around 250 tonnes of paddy seeds were being tested in the Seed Processing Units at Bahour, Kariamanickam, Madagadipet, KVK and PAJANCOA and RI in Karaikal, Mr. Balagandhi said.

Around 2,000 tonnes of fertilizers have been made available for sale through 43 outlets in the Union Territory, he added.