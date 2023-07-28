Traders to down shutters of outlets in Grand Bazaar on Monday

July 28, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Traders in Grand Bazaar market have decided to down their shutters on July 31 as a mark of protest against the government’s decision to temporarily shift them to AFT Ground to facilitate construction of a new market under Smart City programme on JN Street.

Addressing a press conference along with traders of GB market on Friday, AITUC general secretary K. Sethu Selvam said around 1,400 shops were functioning in the market. The owners have decided to close their outlets on Monday to condemn the government decision to shift them out of the place. After closing their outlets, the traders would take out a march in the town on Monday, he added.

The traders are up in arms against the plan to demolish all the existing structures and construct a multi-storey complex. They wanted the government to rebuild only structurally weak portions, he said. Traders functioning in other markets in the town have also expressed solidarity with the GB shopowners.

Opposition protest

The opposition parties, comprising the Congress, the DMK, the CPI, the CPI (M) and the VCK have already announced a major agitation on Monday at JN Street on the issue. Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament P. Kannan has come out in support of the demand of the traders in the GB market. In a statement on Friday, he said the government should hold discussion with the shopowners to find an amicable solution. The government should consider the views of traders before taking up modernisation work at the market. The new construction should not affect the livelihood of the traders and workers, he said.

