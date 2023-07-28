HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traders to down shutters of outlets in Grand Bazaar on Monday

The traders are up in arms against the government plan to demolish the existing structures and construct a multi-storey complex. Traders functioning in other markets in the town have expressed solidarity with the GB shopowners. Opposition parties have already announced an protest on Monday on the same issue

July 28, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Traders in Grand Bazaar market have decided to down their shutters on July 31 as a mark of protest against the government’s decision to temporarily shift them to AFT Ground to facilitate construction of a new market under Smart City programme on JN Street.

Addressing a press conference along with traders of GB market on Friday, AITUC general secretary K. Sethu Selvam said around 1,400 shops were functioning in the market. The owners have decided to close their outlets on Monday to condemn the government decision to shift them out of the place. After closing their outlets, the traders would take out a march in the town on Monday, he added.

The traders are up in arms against the plan to demolish all the existing structures and construct a multi-storey complex. They wanted the government to rebuild only structurally weak portions, he said. Traders functioning in other markets in the town have also expressed solidarity with the GB shopowners.

Opposition protest

The opposition parties, comprising the Congress, the DMK, the CPI, the CPI (M) and the VCK have already announced a major agitation on Monday at JN Street on the issue. Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament P. Kannan has come out in support of the demand of the traders in the GB market. In a statement on Friday, he said the government should hold discussion with the shopowners to find an amicable solution. The government should consider the views of traders before taking up modernisation work at the market. The new construction should not affect the livelihood of the traders and workers, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.