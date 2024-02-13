ADVERTISEMENT

Traders take out rally to thank Chief Minister for announcing welfare board

February 13, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Traders take out rally to thank government for announcing welfare board in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Puducherry Traders’ Association on Monday took out a bike rally covering the Assembly constituencies in the town to thank Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for announcing the decision to set up a welfare board in the 2023-24 Budget.

The rally was led by an independent legislator M. Sivasankaran, who is supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

The gesture of taking out a rally to thank Mr. Rangasamy, who heads the NDA alliance in Puducherry, comes at a time when there are reports that Mr. Sivasankaran was lobbying for the lone Lok Sabha seat from Puducherry. 

Mr. Sivasankaran, who is also the senior vice-president of the Confederation of All India Traders, was recently in New Delhi to meet the BJP leaders. He was accompanied by another independent legislator and a nominated MLA during his trip to the capital, sources said adding that they met a few Central leaders.

Asked about the necessity to take out a rally now for an announcement made in the last Budget, Mr. Sivasankaran told The Hindu that “we just want to thank him for the announcement and also to press for the speedy implementation of the setting up of the board.”

After a recent meeting with Chief Minister, Home Minister A. Namassivayam had told reporters that the announcement regarding the seat would be made by the Chief Minister.

“We are having a coalition government. The Chief Minister heads the alliance and he will make the announcement on the seat,”’ the BJP leader said.

