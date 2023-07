July 13, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Traders operating in the New Bus Stand on Thursday staged a protest seeking clarity on allotment of shops in the proposed building under Smart City programme. The traders closed their outlets and staged the protest outside the bus stand. They wanted an assurance from the government on reallocation of shops in the new building. Around 20 traders participated in the protest.

