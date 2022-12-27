ADVERTISEMENT

Traders seek police protection to run business on bandh day

December 27, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

AIADMK has called for a bandh in Puducherry on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of Puducherry Traders’ Federation coming out of the Police Headquarters after submitting a memorandum seeking police protection to keep shops open on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A delegation of the Puducherry Traders’ Federation on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police seeking police protection for shops in the wake of the bandh called by the AIADMK on Wednesday.

Independent legislator and president of the federation M. Sivasankar, in the memorandum, said the federation had decided not to respond to the strike call given by the party. The shops and business establishments associated with the federation would function as usual, said Mr. Sivasankar, a supporter of the BJP in the Legislative Assembly, .

The bandh was called without holding any consultation with the ruling alliance partners. The Union Territory’s economy depended on the arrival of tourists. The maximum footfall of tourists is during the end of December and beginning of January. As the bandh has been called in the midst of the tourist season, business establishments would incur heavy losses if they downed shutters, he said.

“Keeping in view the above reasons, the traders have decided to go ahead with routine business on Wednesday. Hotels, shops and business establishments will function as usual. So, we request the government to provide adequate police security to maintain law and order,” he said.

