Traders roped in for cleanliness drive

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has urged the trader community to participate in creating a Swachh Karaikal.

During a visit to the Karaikal enclave, where she had an interaction with the trading community and also reviewed the progress made on Solid Waste Management and ODF, the Lt. Governor stated that she expected the co-operation of the Karaikal Traders Association in following the best practices that have been put in place by their counterparts in Puducherry in keeping commercial establishments clean and working towards recycling of plastics.

The Karaikal trading body assured her of their support and cooperation towards ensuring the achievement of a Swachh Karaikal.

The traders agreed to not dispose the waste but collect it in two separate bins and hand it over to the waste collectors of the NGO Hand in Hand.

The community will propagate the message of source segregation among their family, friends and relatives.

A movement will be launched to keep their surroundings and the streets clean and sanitary

Hand in Hand will shift the timing of collection of waste from the commercial establishments to between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and will circulate feedback forms among the trading community to obtain suggestions for further improving their services.

The trading community also agreed to obtain bins under CSR and provide it to all commercial establishments.

P. Parthiban, Collector, Karaikal, R. Kesavan, sub-collector, V J Chandran, SSP, Karaikal and Sivasankaran, president of the Traders Association were among those who participated in the meeting.

The NGO made a brief presentation on the progress made on door-to-door collection of waste.

Mr. Parthiban, who gave an overview of the progress of collection of waste by segregating at source as mandated under Solid Waste Management Rules, said that within a period of three months, segregation at source was implemented in 20% of households.

Percolating awareness

He was hopeful that the awareness would percolate and it wouldn’t be long before compliance rose to between 60 and 80% of households.

Ms. Bedi visited the Resource Recovery Yard where degradable waste is converted into to bio-compost.

Ms. Bedi facilitated the first sale of bio-compost harvest to the Karaikal Ammaiyar Temple to mark the formal inauguration of “Waste to Wealth” initiative at the Recovery Yard.