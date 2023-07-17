Traders’ protests cast shadow on Smart City projects

July 17, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Even as the authorities of the Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL) are racing against time to stick to the revised schedule of the Centre to implement the projects under the Smart Cities Mission by June 2024, many of the projects face an uncertain future because of the protests by traders.

The stiff opposition from traders has cast a shadow on major projects like the reconstruction of the Goubert Market at ₹36 crore and the development of the bus stand at ₹15.75 crore.

The construction of a mini stadium at Anna Thidal at ₹12.19 crore has also been entangled in a controversy. Though a major portion of the construction of the stadium has been completed, a row has erupted with a few politicians allegedly intervening by recommending names to be added to the list of beneficiaries for allotment of shops in the stadium complex.

The situation remains a bugbear for the territorial administration and the question whether all the three projects will meet the deadline set by the Centre has arisen now.

According to an official, “PSCDL had awarded the work on the development of the bus stand to NBCC (India) Limited, and it has finalised the contractor. When the contractor visited the bus stand to begin the preliminary work last week, he had to stop the work owing to the protests by traders and autorickshaw drivers who are against demolition of the shops and the auto stand in front of the bus stand.”

“The development of the bus stand with modern amenities has been a long-pending demand and the project will be beneficial to the residents. But traders are against the demolition of shops,” he said.

Traders in the bus stand say the authorities have made no alternative arrangements for them. They also want an assurance from the government on the reallocation of shops in the new building.

Similarly, the reconstruction of the Goubert Market has been in limbo owing to the stiff opposition from the traders. The plan is to complete the project within eight months. But it has already run into trouble, with traders demanding that the reconstruction should be taken up in phases.

Though the Puducherry Municipality had affixed notices on the shops last week directing the traders to vacate the premises to make way for demolition, the traders have refused to comply with the order and resorted to protests.

Official sources said the market had gone without maintenance or improvement for long. The structure is dilapidated, and shops cannot be demolished in phases as demanded by traders.

“We have made arrangements for the traders to be accommodated on the AFT grounds on the Cuddalore Road till the work is completed. But traders are refusing to move out,” an official said.

A PSCDL official said there was no question of withdrawal or halting the projects owing to the ongoing protests. “The projects have already moved from the tendering stage to the next level, and they would be executed as per schedule. We have been instructed to complete the projects by March 2024. If there is a further delay, the Centre will not release the remaining portion of funds under the Smart Cities Mission,” he said.

