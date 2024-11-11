ADVERTISEMENT

Traders protest seeking action against anti-social element for threatening Independent MLA in Puducherry

Published - November 11, 2024 08:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Traders submit a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and Director General of Police seeking stern action against Ramu, a resident of Thilaspet

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of traders led by Independent MLA Sivasankar submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Traders on Monday took out a protest march seeking action against an anti-social element who allegedly threatened Independent legislator M. Sivasankar.

The traders raised slogans seeking action against Ramu, a resident of Thilaspet, for threatening Mr. Sivasankar two days ago. They submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and Director General of Police seeking stern action against Ramu.

Mr. Sivasankar, who is also vice-president of the Confederation of All India Traders and president of Puducherry Traders Association, was threatened by Ramu when he was questioned by the legislator for illegally occupying a few shops at a complex opposite Jipmer.  

The MLA, while addressing reporters, alleged that Ramu had encroached several shops and was threatening people who had genuinely received allotments of rooms to carry out business at the complex in Gorimedu. Mr. Sivasankar said he was also threatened by Ramu. There are several cases pending against the person and the police should immediately arrest the culprit, the MLA said.

The Reddiyarpalayam Police have registered a case against Ramu under 351 (3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for threatening the MLA.

