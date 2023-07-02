Traders protest against reconstruction of Goubert Market

July 02, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The proposal of the Puducherry government to raze down the Goubert Market, popularly known as ‘Periya Kadai’, and facilitate its reconstruction at ₹36 crore under the Smart Cities Mission has hit its first hurdle.

Local traders are up in arms against the reconstruction of the market. They held a protest meeting on Thursday under the banner of Goubert Market Traders Association to express their opposition to the move.

“Most of us have had our shops in the heritage market since ages. Now, with the government’s plan to raze down the structure, most of us will have to relocate our businesses. Though the government has promised to complete reconstruction within eight months, the work will go on for years and our business will be adversely affected,” said a trader.

Established by the French, the market has stood the test of time through several decades and remained the most preferred location for meat, fish, and fresh vegetables. However, the market had become unsafe and unhygienic due to crumbling infrastructure and poor amenities such as water supply and lack of sanitation.

The market has been devoid of maintenance or improvement measures for a long time. While the main thoroughfares around the market underwent change and development, the traders continue to function more or less out of the age-old complex.

According to S. Nadarajan, a resident, “There is every need to ensure proper maintenance of the market as the number of shops have increased manifold over the years. The reconstruction of the market should be implemented in letter and spirit without much delay and the timeframe to execute the project should be strictly adhered to. If there is any delay in completing the proposed work it would be a sad reflection on the very purpose of the Smart Cities Mission.”

Sethu Selvam, general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), said: “Traders have genuine apprehension about the possibility of the Goubert Market being renovated within the timeframe stipulated by the authorities. The city has already witnessed sluggish progress on delays in the construction or renovation of similar markets. While the Nellithope market was demolished around two years ago, the reconstruction of the market is yet to begin, and traders have been left in the lurch. Traders feel that the Goubert Market would not be reconstructed as scheduled by the authorities.

“We want the government to take up the reconstruction of the market in a phased manner. The local body has asked traders in the market to temporarily relocate to the AFT grounds on Cuddalore Road till the reconstruction works proposed under the Smart Cities Mission are completed. The government should be practical in executing the project and shifting of the market to AFT grounds would not be feasible.”

Sivagurunathan, a trader, said the market has around 572 shops and 800 vendors and as many as 4,000 traders were doing business. It should be modernised in phases and not shifted. Instead of shifting, some of the wholesale and retail vendors could be accommodated in the old jail complex on Jawaharlal Nehru Street. “Traders have been doing business here for decades and a sudden shift will affect our business,” he added.

A senior official in Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL) pointed out that the reconstruction of the Goubert Market was long overdue. The work order for the reconstruction of the market had been issued to National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited NBCC (India) Limited and the consultant had already been finalised.

“But the local body is yet to hand over the market to NBCC (India) Ltd. They have been holding talks with the traders to work out a solution,” he said.

