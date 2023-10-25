Traders and residents of Kottakuppam observe hartal against power disruption

October 25, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Shops remained closed on Wednesday at Kottakuppam in response to a hartal call given by residents and traders against frequent power disruption in the area.

Residents complain that power disruptions have become a routine affair. People find it difficult to manage frequent power cuts and low voltage problem. They say children are facing problem in managing their studies.

Traders said frequent power cuts had led to loss of business. Around 17 organisations in Kottakuppam, including religious outfits and fishermen organisations, have extended support to the hartal.

The traders and residents also held a protest at Kottakuppam to highlight the problems faced due to power disruption.

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar said he had taken up the issue with Tamil Nadu government. In a letter to Minister for Electricity, Thangam Thennarasu, the MP said power consumption had increased substantially in Auroville area. There was a pressing need to establish a sub station to reinforce feeder lines.

He told The Hindu that for a long time there was a proposal to set up a sub station. The place for establishing the sub station was identified. However, the move was abandoned after a few farmers objected to construction of towers for laying electric line in their land.

The MP said he had requested Secretary, Auroville, to assist the Electricity Department to lay utility poles alongside the planned Crown Road. The Secretary also agreed to work with the department, he said.

He also urged the residents to cooperate with the department in replacing old insulators.

