Traders and residents of Kottakuppam observe hartal against power disruption

Frequent power cuts have led to loss of business, children are unable to manage their studies, they say

October 25, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Residents and traders of Kottakuppam staging a protest against frequent power cuts in Villupuram district on Wednesday.

Residents and traders of Kottakuppam staging a protest against frequent power cuts in Villupuram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Shops remained closed on Wednesday at Kottakuppam in response to a hartal call given by residents and traders against frequent power disruption in the area.

Residents complain that power disruptions have become a routine affair. People find it difficult to manage frequent power cuts and low voltage problem. They say children are facing problem in managing their studies.

Traders said frequent power cuts had led to loss of business. Around 17 organisations in Kottakuppam, including religious outfits and fishermen organisations, have extended support to the hartal.

The traders and residents also held a protest at Kottakuppam to highlight the problems faced due to power disruption.

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar said he had taken up the issue with Tamil Nadu government. In a letter to Minister for Electricity, Thangam Thennarasu, the MP said power consumption had increased substantially in Auroville area. There was a pressing need to establish a sub station to reinforce feeder lines.

He told The Hindu that for a long time there was a proposal to set up a sub station. The place for establishing the sub station was identified. However, the move was abandoned after a few farmers objected to construction of towers for laying electric line in their land.

The MP said he had requested Secretary, Auroville, to assist the Electricity Department to lay utility poles alongside the planned Crown Road. The Secretary also agreed to work with the department, he said.

He also urged the residents to cooperate with the department in replacing old insulators.

