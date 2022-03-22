Trade unions to observe general strike in U.T. on March 29

Representatives of various trade unions, including the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the All India Trade Union Congress and the Centre of Indian Trade Union Congress, have decided to extend their support to a nation-wide strike planned for March 29 by bank employees’ associations against the economic policies of the BJP-led NDA government.

Addressing a press conference, general secretary of AITUC Sethu Selvam said the associations had called for a two-day strike against the policies of the Union Government, on March 28 and 29. The trade unions in the Union Territory have decided to observe a general strike on March 29, he said.

Appealing to educational institutions and shops to declare a holiday extending support for the strike on March 29, Mr. Selvam said trade union representatives would stage protests at nine centres in Puducherry. He also appealed to the public to avoid public transport as the employees would also be joining the strike.

President of INTUC Balaji Ravichandran said the BJP government at the Centre had destroyed all public sector undertakings under the garb of privatisation. The revenue-earning public sector units were sold to private parties, he said.