Trade unions to observe bandh on January 8

AITUC general secretary K. Sethu Selvam on Thursday said the all-India general strike called by trade unions across the political spectrum on January 8 will be observed in the Union Territory as bandh.

Addressing a press conference, he said trade unions of major political parties, barring the BJP, had decided to hold all-India general strike on January 8 against the prevailing political and economic situation in the country. “Considering the seriousness of the issues, we have decided to hold a bandh instead of a strike,” he said.

Besides AITUC, INTUC, CITU, LPF and AICCTU have extended support for the bandh.

The trade unions will seek the support of like-minded organisations and student bodies for the bandh, he said.

Their major demands include a minimum wage of ₹21,000 a month, ₹6,000 pension and assurance from the Centre not to sell shares of public sector undertakings to private players, he said.

The public sentiment against the Citizenship Amendment Act would reflect in the bandh. Trade union leaders would hold protest in 11 places across the Union Territories on the bandh day, he added.