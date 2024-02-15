ADVERTISEMENT

Trade unions to join strike today in Puducherry

February 15, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of various trade unions in Puducherry have called upon workers and people to extend their support to the nationwide industrial strike and rural bandh organised jointly by the trade unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to oppose the ‘anti-labour’ and ‘anti-people’ policies of the Central Government.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) general secretary Sethu Selvam said that buses and autorickshaws will stay off the roads from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Representatives of various trade unions including CITU, AITUC and INTUC ,will also stage road roko protests in front of the Central government offices in support of their charter of demands, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US