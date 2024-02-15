GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trade unions to join strike today in Puducherry

February 15, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of various trade unions in Puducherry have called upon workers and people to extend their support to the nationwide industrial strike and rural bandh organised jointly by the trade unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to oppose the ‘anti-labour’ and ‘anti-people’ policies of the Central Government.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) general secretary Sethu Selvam said that buses and autorickshaws will stay off the roads from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Representatives of various trade unions including CITU, AITUC and INTUC ,will also stage road roko protests in front of the Central government offices in support of their charter of demands, he said.

