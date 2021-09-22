Trade unions seek support for bandh

Members to stage protest in 12 places

Representatives of various trade unions on Tuesday appealed to the people of the Union Territory to support the bandh called by farmers protesting against three farm legislations on September 27.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress K. Sethu Selvam said trade unions in the country have decided to extend support to the bandh call given by farmers agitating in New Delhi against the farm laws for the last several months.

Seeking support of traders, bus/auto drivers unions, fishermen, educational institutions and public for the bandh, Mr. Selvam said cadres of trade unions including AITUC, CITU and Indian National Trade Union Congress would stage a protest in around 12 places in the Union Territory against the farm laws.