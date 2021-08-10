Trade unions protest at multiple locations in Puducherry

Demonstrations are part of nation-wide ‘Save India Day’ organised by Central trade unions

Major trade unions held demonstrations at three locations in Puducherry on Monday raising “Save India” slogans to press for repeal of three bills, protest the “looting of public assets” and to demand distribution of pandemic relief to the people.

The protests at places, including Mission Street and Rajiv Gandhi Square, was part of the nation-wide “Save India Day” action by a host of Central trade unions against the policies of the Modi government. The protests coincided with the anniversary of another historic mass struggle, the Quit India Movement.

The trade unions demanded withdrawal of the Labour Bill, the “anti-people” Farmer’s Bill and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

The other demands included provision of ₹7,500 as relief to all families under the purview of Income Tax, filling up of vacancies in government departments and roll back of the hikes in prices of petrol/diesel and LPG.

Among the participating trade unions were the Indian National Trade Union Congress, All India Trade Union Congress, All India Central Council of Trade Unions, Labour Liberation Front, Marumalarchi Labour Front and the All India United Trade Union Centre. Leaders of the unions addressed protestors.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions also held protests against the “pro-corporate and anti-labour” policies of the Centre.