Trade union leaders court arrest

November 28, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Several trade union leaders on Tuesday courted arrest while staging a protest against the National Democratic Alliance governments at Centre and Puducherry. 

Members of INTUC, CITU, AITUC, and other trade unions took out a march from Balaji Theatre junction to highlight the “anti-people” policies of the NDA governments. They raised slogans criticising both governments for their failure to control the price of essential commodities and policies against the interest of working class.

The police stopped the members near J. N Street-Mission Street junction. They were arrested and later released.

CONNECT WITH US