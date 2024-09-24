Tracking the art movement in Madras during the Presidency

For the diverse group of art aficionados, students and lay attendees, it was akin to joining a quick guided tour of the Madras Art Movement, as artist, curator and film-maker Gita Hudson shared her deep understanding of the shifts in art and sensibilities over a key period in pre-Independent India.

Ms. Hudon’s talk-screening of art documentaries under the joint auspices of the Department of Art and Culture and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) recently, spanned a significant phase of the art movement during the Madras Presidency (1684-1950) that spanned a large southern swathe in the pre-Independence era.

The presentation, ‘The Art and Artists of the Madras Presidency-A Retrospective’, offered insights into several path-breaking pioneers and their radically different approach to motifs, forms and the colour palette, and the role of institutions, such as the formerly Madras School of Arts (Government College of Fine Arts) founded in 1850 by the British surgeon Alexander Hunter and the Baroda School that influenced generations of artists a century later.

Ms. Hudson, who has been making short documentaries since 2005 — even believing “film-making to be an extension of fine arts” — used edited extracts of her repository of footage to introduce the audience to a fascinating phase of transition during the Madras Presidency, from the expressionist to the experimental, and from the normative to the neo-tantric.

As a documentarian, she has over two decades captured contemporary artists and painters of the ‘Madras Art Movement,’ as well as various folk forms across India, through her travels and stint as curator at the DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum.

The presentation featured several luminaries, such as Roy Choudhury, Alphonso Arul Dass, C. Douglas, KCS Paniker, etc.,, Among the subjects Ms. Hudson has documented in her extensive dialogues about art and sensibility, is M. Suriyamoorthy, who evolved a unique visual language that fused folk imagery and an experimental style, and for whom exposure to the Baroda school was revelatory and P. Perumal, a modern master of the Madras School, who uses village vignettes for world-building. Mastercrafstmen Vidyasankar Sthapathy and visual artist Achuthan Kudallur were also featured in the presentation.

Whether a painting sells or not, artists continue to translate their poetic visions out of passion for art, said Ms. Hudson.

Prior to her presentation, Ms. Hudson was felicitated by V. Kaliaperumal, Director of Art and Culture and J. Gopal, Regional Director of the IGNCA.