Tracking system for transport vehicles in Puducherry to be rolled out by month end

27X7 monitoring and command centre set up

The government has installed vehicle location tracking device and panic (emergency) buttons in 50 buses of the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Decks have been cleared for the rollout of the Global Positioning System (GPS)-based vehicle tracking system of transport vehicles, including private stage carriers, in the Union Territory.

The 24x7 monitoring and command centre has been set up at the Transport Department’s headquarters on the 100-feet Road for real time monitoring of transport vehicles.

Official sources said the State-wise vehicle tracking platform for safety and enforcement as per the specifications under the Nirbhaya framework was expected to be rolled out by this month end.

The Puducherry government has already finalised the system integrator (SI) for the tracking system. The SI will provide backup monitoring and help with the support system for a period of two years.

The project will be implemented in phases. To start with, the government has installed vehicle location tracking (VLT) device and panic (emergency) buttons in 50 buses of the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation.

Real-time monitoring of these 50 vehicles plying on long-distance and inter-State routes is now being done through the monitoring and command centre.

“The objective of the project is to improve safety of women and children in transport vehicles. The monitoring centre would act as an interface to various stakeholders such as State emergency response centre, the Transport Department, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) and law enforcement agencies,” an official said.

As many as six panic buttons will be installed on each bus including private stage carriers. Once the details are integrated, the State can monitor vehicle movement, location, overspeeding alerts, and emergency notifications when passengers press the panic (emergency) button.

While all new vehicles registered with the RTOs in the Union Territory from January 1, 2019, will be fitted with GPS, the vehicle location tracking device and emergency button shall be retrofitted by vendors approved by MORTH for the older vehicles which were registered before January 1, 2019.

The device installation would be made mandatory for as many as 3,500 buses including vehicles belonging to educational institutions and stage carriers. The device will cost ₹10,000.

The devices will receive satellite signals triangulating data such as location, speed, travel history, and driving patterns. This data can be collected by the vehicle owners as well as by the Transport Department and enforcement agencies, the official added.

Officials will be able to monitor movements of transport vehicles across the Union Territory from the control room. Motor Vehicle Inspectors and officials of PRTC will be able to know the exact location of stage carriers and inter-State vehicles.