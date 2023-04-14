HamberMenu
TPR touches 13% as U.T. records 139 new cases

April 14, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry saw a spike in COVID-19 cases with 139 new cases reported against 40 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry recorded 100 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,019 tests, followed by Karaikal (32), Yanam (5) and Mahe (2). The test positivity rate was 13.64% and recovery rate was 98.59%.

The active cases in the UT stood at 515 — 18 patients in hospital and 497 in home isolation. Of the cumulative total of 1,76,793 cases recorded till date, 1,74,300 patients have recovered.

